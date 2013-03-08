DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 8 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 236 119 157 219 196
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.7 7.9 7.9 7.8 7.8
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.7 40.6 40.8 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.82 23.78 23.78 23.75 23.74
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.04 19.99 19.97 19.93 19.92
Pct change 0.3 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Total Private 246 140 166 224 202
Goods-Producing 67 41 36 58 44
Construction 48 25 28 38 30
Manufacturing 14 12 4 13 8
Service-Providing 179 99 130 166 158
Wholesale Trade 5.9 15.5 14.8 6.5 6.3
Retail 23.7 29.0 32.6 6.2 11.2
Transp/warehousing -1.3 -20.4 -14.2 34.8 42.5
Information 20 1 9 -9 -3
Financial activities 7 6 6 9 9
Professional/business 73 16 25 35 2
Temporary help svs 16.0 -3.0 -8.1 12.3 9.1
Leisure/hospitality 24 30 23 40 33
Government -10 -21 -9 -5 -6
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Feb Jan Dec
Total Private (pct change) 0.5 -0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.6 -0.1
Total Private (index) 97.8 97.3 97.5
Manufacturing (index) 88.1 87.6 87.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
Feb Jan Dec Workforce -130 143 192 Employed 170 17 28 Unemployed -300 126 164
Feb Jan Dec
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.3 14.4 14.4
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,797 4,708 4,766
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb:
Nonfarm payrolls +160,000
Private payrolls: +167,000
Factory payrolls: +8,000
Jobless rate: 7.9 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.