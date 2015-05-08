May 8 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs
data.
In 1,000s, Change April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 223 85 126 266 264
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.4 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.6 34.6
Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.9 40.9 41.0 41.0
Overtime Hours 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.87 24.84 24.86 24.78 24.79
Pct change 0.1 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.8
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.90 20.88 20.86 20.82 20.82
Pct change 0.1 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Total Private 213 94 129 261 264
Goods-Producing 31 -21 -13 20 20
Construction 45 -9 -1 31 29
Manufacturing 1 0 -1 3 2
Service-Providing 182 115 142 241 244
Wholesale Trade -4.5 9.9 5.8 10.4 9.6
Retail 12.1 24.5 25.9 23.1 32.3
Transp/warehousing 15.2 8.1 9.5 9.4 9.7
Information 3 0 2 7 7
Financial activities 9 7 8 9 7
Professional/business 62 35 40 49 42
Temporary help svs 16.1 13.2 11.4 -4.4 -7.5
Leisure/hospitality 17 -6 13 61 70
Government 10 -9 -3 5 0
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
April March Feb
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 -0.3
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 -0.2
Total Private (index) 103.0 102.8 103.1
Manufacturing (index) 90.4 90.7 90.9
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
April March Feb
Workforce 166 -96 -178
Employed 192 34 96
Unemployed -26 -130 -274
April March Feb
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.8 10.9 11.0
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,525 2,563 2,709
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for April:
Nonfarm payrolls +224,000
Private payrolls: +220,000
Factory payrolls: +5,000
Jobless rate: 5.4 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.