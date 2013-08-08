DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Aug 8 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/03/13 333,000 335,500 N/A N/A
07/27/13 328,000-R 341,750-R 3,018,000 2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3
07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3
07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3
06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 27 from 326,000
Four-Week Average: July 27 from 341,250
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 27, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 27, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -21,479
Michigan -8,647
Missouri -3,208
Georgia -2,951
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 336,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 286,738 AUG 3 WEEK FROM 281,453 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,954,988 JULY 27 WEEK FROM 2,927,184 PRIOR WEEK
