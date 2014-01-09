Jan 9 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
01/04/14 330,000 349,000 N/A
N/A
12/28/13 345,000-R 358,750-R 2,865,000
2.2
12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,815,000-R
2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000-R
2.2
12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000
2.2
11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000
2.1
11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000
2.1
11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000
2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 28 from 339,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 28 from 357,250
Continued Claims: Dec. 21 from 2,833,000; Dec. 14 from
2,931,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 14 states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 28, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
Michigan 16,056
Pennsylvania 10,601
New Jersey 7,345
Ohio 7,036
Iowa 5,369
Kentucky 4,663
Wisconsin 3,644
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said nine states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 28, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California -14,635
Texas -6,723
Florida -3,738
North Carolina -2,694
South Carolina -2,184
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 486,033 JAN 4
WEEK FROM 451,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,295,112 DEC 28 WEEK
FROM 2,843,284 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available