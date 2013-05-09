May 9 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/04/13 323,000 336,750 N/A N/A

04/27/13 327,000-R 343,000-R 3,005,000 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000-R 2.3

04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3

04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4

03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4

03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 27 from 324,000

Four-Week Average: April 27 from 342,250

Continued Claims: April 20 from 3,019,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 27, the latest period for which data are available:

Illinois 1,744

Oregon 1,244

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 27, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -3,721

Michigan -2,993

Wisconsin -2,623

Massachusetts -2,487

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.020 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 298,497 MAY 4 WEEK FROM 301,135 PRIOR WEEK