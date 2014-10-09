REFILE-UPDATE 2-Surprise fall in Japan Jan machinery orders raises doubts about recovery

(Refiles to note figure in paragraph 8 was seasonally adjusted) * Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month and dipped the most in five months, adding to worries about