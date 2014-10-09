Oct 9 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 N/A
N/A
09/27/14 288,000-R 295,000-R 2,381,000
1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000-R
1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,442,000-R
1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000
1.8
08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000
1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000
1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000
1.9
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 27 from 287,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 27 from 294,750
Continued Claims: Sept. 20 from 2,398,000; Sept. 13 from
2,443,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 294,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.410 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 257,736 OCT 4
WEEK FROM 227,680 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,031,232 SEPT 27 WEEK
FROM 2,070,822 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available