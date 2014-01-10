BRIEF-Genpact announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l.
* Genpact limited announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by genpact luxembourg s.à r.l.
Jan 10 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 74 241 203 200 200
Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.3
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 41.0 41.0 41.0 40.9 40.9
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.4 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.17 24.15 24.15 24.11 24.11
Pct change 0.1 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.35 20.32 20.31 20.27 20.28
Pct change 0.1 0.2
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Total Private 87 226 196 217 214
Goods-Producing -3 51 44 30 31
Construction -16 19 17 8 12
Manufacturing 9 31 27 17 16
Service-Providing 90 175 152 187 183
Wholesale Trade 15.4 9.8 6.8 -5.8 -8.1
Retail 55.3 21.9 22.3 55.3 45.8
Transp/warehousing -0.6 34.9 30.5 0.7 3.1
Information -12 1 -1 2 4
Financial activities 4 1 -3 9 7
Professional/business 19 41 35 52 48
Temporary help svs 40.4 12.8 16.4 13.0 9.1
Leisure/hospitality 9 20 17 45 49
Government -13 15 7 -17 -14
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Dec Nov Oct
Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.5
Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH 0.6
Total Private (index) 99.1 99.3 98.8
Manufacturing (index) 88.7 88.7 88.2
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
Dec Nov Oct Workforce -347 659 -848 Employed 143 958 -785 Unemployed -490 -299 -63
Dec Nov Oct U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.1 13.1 13.7
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,878 4,044 4,047
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Dec:
Nonfarm payrolls +196,000
Private payrolls: +195,000
Factory payrolls: +15,000
Jobless rate: 7.0 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
* Genpact limited announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by genpact luxembourg s.à r.l.
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's economy exited a prolonged recession in the second half of last year, with government data on Tuesday showing a 0.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the third quarter.
NEW YORK, March 21 FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, as it dealt with a jump in fuel prices and falling profit margins, especially at its U.S. ground delivery service where the package delivery company is expanding its network to handle rising ecommerce demand.