BRIEF-EVINE Live says entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
Jan 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Nov Oct Nov13/12 Inventories Total 0.5 1.3 3.3 Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 4.2
Automotive -0.8 2.5 -0.2
Prof'l equip 1.0 -1.3 4.7
Computer equip. 3.0 -5.7 2.8
Machinery 1.6 0.8 8.8 Nondurable Goods 0.5 2.9 2.0
Petroleum -5.0 0.5 -5.0
Nov Oct Nov13/12 Sales Total 1.0 1.1 5.5 Durable Goods -0.4 -0.1 4.0
Automotive 0.7 -4.5 3.4
Prof'l equip 0.5 -0.9 1.6
Computer equip. -1.4 0.6 0.8
Machinery -1.3 3.3 15.8 Nondurable Goods 2.1 2.2 6.8
Petroleum 5.7 4.6 15.7 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct Nov'12 Inventories Total 516.40 513.79 499.79 Durable Goods 314.78 313.21 302.20
Automotive 49.36 49.76 49.45 Nondurables 201.62 200.57 197.58 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct Nov'12 Sales Total 440.08 435.85 417.17 Durable Goods 200.42 201.18 192.76
Automotive 34.49 34.25 33.34 Nondurables 239.66 234.67 224.41 Stock-to_sales ratio Nov Oct Nov'12
1.17 1.18 1.20
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. wholesale inventories +0.4 pct
U.S. Nov. wholesale sales +0.8 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
VANCOUVER, March 21 The Bank of Canada remains concerned about tepid business investment, a key official said on Tuesday, adding it is too early to assume the worst of underperformance is over despite stronger-than-expected economic growth recently.
* Petroshale announces equity offering and amendments to its senior credit facility