UPDATE 1-Sterling dips after revised UK GDP data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh comment)
Feb 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec14/13 Inventories Total 0.1 0.8 0.8 6.7 Durable Goods 0.2 0.9 0.8 7.8
Automotive 0.3 0.5 0.6 9.3
Prof'l equip 0.8 1.5 1.3 9.5
Computer equip. 2.6 2.9 2.6 12.6
Machinery 0.3 1.0 0.9 8.0 Nondurable Goods -0.1 0.6 0.7 4.9
Petroleum -6.2 -5.5 -3.7 -19.1
Dec Nov (Prev) Dec14/13 Sales Total -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 1.4 Durable Goods 1.1 0.3 0.2 7.3
Automotive 0.4 1.0 0.9 6.1
Prof'l equip -1.0 0.1 0.6 3.6
Computer equip. -2.1 -0.2 0.6 1.3
Machinery 1.5 -1.2 -0.5 7.6 Nondurable Goods -1.7 -1.1 -0.8 -3.5
Petroleum -13.7 -3.1 -0.5 -29.4 (Billions of dlrs) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13 Inventories Total 547.65 547.22 547.15 513.31 Durable Goods 339.32 338.77 338.56 314.74
Automotive 55.40 55.24 55.29 50.68 Nondurables 208.33 208.45 208.60 198.57 (Billions of dlrs) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13 Sales Total 449.79 451.66 452.21 443.43 Durable Goods 216.13 213.88 213.61 201.37
Automotive 35.44 35.31 35.28 33.41 Nondurables 233.66 237.78 238.60 242.06 Stock-to_sales ratio Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13
1.22 1.21 1.21 1.16
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. wholesale sales -0.3 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
NEW YORK, March 30 The sell-off of municipal bonds tied to the bankruptcy filing of Westinghouse Electric Co paused on Thursday as investors reconsidered concerns on the likelihood that construction of four U.S. nuclear power plants hit by billions in cost overruns will be completed.