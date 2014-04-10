April 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
04/05/14 300,000 316,250 N/A
N/A
03/29/14 332,000-R 321,000-R 2,776,000
2.1
03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000-R
2.2
03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000
2.1
03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000
2.2
03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000
2.2
02/22/14 351,000 338,000 2,890,000
2.2
02/15/14 330,000 336,500 2,941,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 29 from 326,000
Four-Week Average: March 29 from 319,500
Continued Claims: March 22 from 2,836,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 320,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.850 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 298,393 APRIL 5
WEEK FROM 294,862 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,969,994 MARCH 29 WEEK
FROM 3,090,665 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available