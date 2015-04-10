(TXT}
April 10 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Mar Feb (Prev) Mar'15/14
ALL IMPORTS -0.3 0.2 0.4 -10.5
Petroleum 0.8 5.2 8.1 -45.1
Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -2.7
Food, Feed, Drink -1.1 unch -0.2 -2.9
Industrial Supplies -0.6 1.2 2.1 -29.5
Capital Goods -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -1.8
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.6
Mar Feb (Prev) Mar'15/14
ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -6.7
Agricultural -1.7 -2.1 -2.0 -13.5
Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.1 0.2 -5.9
Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -2.2 -2.1 -12.2
Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.1 0.6 -16.3
Capital Goods unch 0.2 0.2 0.7
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.2 0.3 0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.5 -0.5 -1.7
The department reported March price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 125.8 for imports and 125.9 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. March import prices -0.3 pct
U.S. March export prices -0.2 pct
