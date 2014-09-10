Sept 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) July June (Prev) July14/13 Inventories Total 0.1 0.2 0.3 7.9 Durable Goods 0.3 0.6 0.7 8.4

Automotive 1.0 -0.2 -0.3 10.9

Prof'l equip -0.8 0.2 0.3 6.4

Computer equip. -4.0 1.4 1.8 5.0

Machinery 0.5 0.2 0.3 11.4 Nondurable Goods unch -0.4 -0.2 7.0

Petroleum -3.0 0.7 1.7 -6.8

July June (Prev) July14/13 Sales Total 0.7 0.4 0.2 7.5 Durable Goods 0.4 1.5 1.4 8.0

Automotive -0.2 2.1 2.1 9.3

Prof'l equip -0.6 1.9 1.8 6.3

Computer equip. 0.9 0.8 0.5 5.5

Machinery 0.2 0.9 0.6 13.6 Nondurable Goods 1.0 -0.5 -0.7 7.2

Petroleum 2.6 1.7 1.0 8.9 (Billions of dlrs) July June (Prev) July'13 Inventories Total 533.76 533.02 533.49 494.89 Durable Goods 330.11 329.28 329.45 304.62

Automotive 54.77 54.23 54.17 49.41 Nondurables 203.65 203.75 204.04 190.27 (Billions of dlrs) July June (Prev) July'13 Sales Total 458.56 455.17 454.45 426.46 Durable Goods 210.83 210.01 209.69 195.27

Automotive 35.24 35.31 35.31 32.24 Nondurables 247.73 245.16 244.75 231.18 Stock-to_sales ratio July June (Prev) July'13

1.16 1.17 1.17 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. July wholesale sales +0.4 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.