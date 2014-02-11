Feb 11 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 Inventories Total 0.3 0.5 0.5 4.0 Durable Goods 1.3 0.6 0.5 5.7

Automotive 0.6 -0.7 -0.8 4.6

Prof'l equip 1.9 1.4 1.0 6.0

Computer equip. 5.3 3.6 3.0 8.4

Machinery 2.2 1.5 1.6 11.0 Nondurable Goods -1.3 0.3 0.5 1.3

Petroleum -5.1 -6.2 -5.0 -11.5

Dec Nov (Prev) Dec13/12 Sales Total 0.5 1.0 1.0 5.8 Durable Goods 0.3 -0.1 -0.4 5.6

Automotive -0.7 1.6 0.7 4.8

Prof'l equip 1.0 0.6 0.5 5.2

Computer equip. 0.4 -1.4 -1.4 3.4

Machinery 0.9 -0.8 -1.3 16.9 Nondurable Goods 0.6 2.0 2.1 6.0

Petroleum 1.4 5.5 5.7 15.2 (Billions of dlrs) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'12 Inventories Total 517.92 516.38 516.40 498.21 Durable Goods 319.28 315.23 314.78 302.15

Automotive 49.69 49.40 49.36 47.51 Nondurables 198.64 201.15 201.62 196.05 (Billions of dlrs) Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'12 Sales Total 442.39 440.39 440.08 418.13 Durable Goods 201.71 201.07 200.42 191.00

Automotive 34.58 34.81 34.49 32.99 Nondurables 240.68 239.33 239.66 227.13 Stock-to_sales ratio Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'12

1.17 1.17 1.17 1.19

The stock-to_sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

U.S. Dec. wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. Dec. wholesale sales +0.5 pct

