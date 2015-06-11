(TXT}
June 11 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
May Apr (Prev) May'15/14
ALL IMPORTS 1.3 -0.2 -0.3 -9.6
Petroleum 12.7 1.8 1.0 -40.6
Nonpetroleum unch -0.4 -0.4 -2.6
Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 -1.0 -0.9 -1.4
Industrial Supplies 5.2 0.1 -0.2 -26.7
Capital Goods -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -1.7
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch -2.0
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.8
May Apr (Prev) May'15/14
ALL EXPORTS 0.6 -0.7 -0.7 -5.9
Agricultural -1.0 -0.9 -0.8 -16.8
Non-Agricultural 0.7 -0.7 -0.7 -4.6
Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -1.1 -0.8 -16.3
Industrial Supplies 2.2 -1.6 -1.5 -12.3
Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 0.1
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 unch 0.1 0.1
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -2.3
The department reported May price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 126.6 for imports and 125.8 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May import prices +0.8 pct
U.S. May export prices +0.2 pct
(Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))