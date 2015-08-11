BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
Aug 11 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) June May (Prev) June15/14 Inventories Total 0.9 0.6 0.8 5.4 Durable Goods 0.1 0.5 0.6 5.4
Automotive 2.0 1.2 1.2 14.8
Prof'l equip -0.6 0.5 0.6 3.6
Computer equip. -2.1 2.4 2.5 2.1
Machinery -0.5 0.4 0.7 5.1 Nondurable Goods 2.3 1.0 1.2 5.5
Petroleum 3.6 -0.6 4.4 -18.2
June May (Prev) June15/14 Sales Total 0.1 0.2 0.3 -3.8 Durable Goods -1.1 -0.5 -0.1 -1.5
Automotive -2.8 1.2 2.2 2.8
Prof'l equip -0.8 -0.4 0.2 -3.1
Computer equip. -0.8 -1.4 -1.0 -4.7
Machinery -2.2 -0.3 0.4 -4.2 Nondurable Goods 1.2 0.8 0.7 -5.7
Petroleum 3.7 5.1 4.3 -29.2 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June'14 Inventories Total 586.16 580.71 581.85 555.96 Durable Goods 359.89 359.48 360.09 341.51
Automotive 63.02 61.79 61.79 54.90 Nondurables 226.27 221.23 221.76 214.45 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June'14 Sales Total 449.92 449.35 449.84 467.60 Durable Goods 214.40 216.68 217.52 217.74
Automotive 36.33 37.37 37.74 35.33 Nondurables 235.52 232.67 232.32 249.86 Stock-to_sales ratio June May (Prev) June'14
1.30 1.29 1.29 1.19
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June wholesale inventories +0.4 pct
U.S. June wholesale sales +0.4 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government will revise its estimates for a budget freeze this year by Tuesday as it expects favorable court decisions by then to result in additional revenues, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.