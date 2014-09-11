Sept 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/06/14 315,000 304,000 N/A
N/A
08/30/14 304,000-R 303,250-R 2,487,000
1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000-R
1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000
1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000
1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000
1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000
1.9
07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000
1.9
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 30 from 302,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 30 from 302,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 23 from 2,464,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.480 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 234,403 SEPT 6
WEEK FROM 249,780 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,208,740 AUG 30 WEEK
FROM 2,319,238 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available