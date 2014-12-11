US STOCKS-Wall St slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 11 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL IMPORTS -1.5 -1.2 -1.3 -2.3 Petroleum -6.9 -6.4 -6.9 -12.3 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink -0.4 1.1 1.4 3.5 Industrial Supplies -4.2 -3.8 -4.1 -7.2 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 unch -1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.6
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -1.9 Agricultural 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -3.8 Non-Agricultural -1.2 -0.8 -0.9 -1.7 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -2.7 Industrial Supplies -3.1 -1.9 -1.9 -5.4 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3
The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 134.6 for imports and 129.3 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. import prices -1.8 pct
U.S. Nov. export prices -0.5 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))
