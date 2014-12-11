US STOCKS-Wall St slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/06/14 294,000 299,250 N/A N/A
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,514,000 1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000-R 1.8
11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000 1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000 1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Nov. 22 from 2,362,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 388,258 DEC 6 WEEK FROM 294,424 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,509,255 NOV 29 WEEK FROM 2,101,955 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
