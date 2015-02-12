Feb 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 N/A
N/A
01/31/15 279,000-R 293,000-R 2,354,000
1.8
01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,405,000-R
1.8
01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000
1.8
01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000
1.8
01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000
1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000
1.9
12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 31 from 278,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 31 from 292,750
Continued Claims: Jan. 24 from 2,400,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.393 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 323,672 FEB 7
WEEK FROM 306,611 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,780,264 JAN 31 WEEK
FROM 2,825,775 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available