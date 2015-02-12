UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'14/13 Total Business 0.1 0.2 0.2 3.9 Manufacturers -0.3 UNCH 0.1 2.7 Retailers 0.5 -0.3 -0.3 2.8 Autos/parts 1.3 -1.1 -1.2 3.7 Wholesalers 0.1 0.8 0.8 6.7 SALES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'14/13 Total Business -0.9 -0.4 -0.2 0.9 Manufacturers -1.1 -1.0 -0.6 -0.9 Retailers -1.1 0.4 0.4 2.6 Autos/parts -0.8 1.4 1.6 8.3 Wholesalers -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 1.4 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13 Total Business 1,764.4 1,763.1 1,763.6 1,697.6 Manufacturers 653.9 655.9 656.3 636.8 Retailers 562.9 560.0 560.1 547.5 Autos/parts 187.1 184.6 184.4 180.4 Wholesalers 547.6 547.2 547.2 513.3 SALES Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13 Total Business 1,331.2 1,342.9 1,345.8 1,319.2 Manufacturers 488.2 493.5 495.7 492.7 Retailers 393.2 397.7 397.9 383.1 Autos/parts 90.8 91.5 91.7 83.8 Wholesalers 449.8 451.7 452.2 443.4 Inventory-to- Dec Nov (Prev) Dec'13 Sales Ratio 1.33 1.31 1.31 1.29
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. business inventories +0.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.