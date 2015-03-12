March 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. business inventories and sales.
PCT CHANGES:
INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'15/14
Total Business UNCH UNCH 0.1 3.4
Manufacturers -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 2.0
Retailers UNCH 0.5 0.5 2.3
Autos/parts -0.2 1.4 1.3 3.4
Wholesalers 0.3 UNCH 0.1 6.2
SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'15/14
Total Business -2.0 -1.0 -0.9 -0.3
Manufacturers -2.0 -0.9 -1.1 -2.1
Retailers -0.9 -1.1 -1.1 2.8
Autos/parts 0.5 -1.1 -0.8 11.6
Wholesalers -3.1 -0.9 -0.4 -1.0
BLNS OF DLRS:
INVENTORIES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'14
Total Business 1,761.7 1,762.5 1,764.4 1,704.6
Manufacturers 650.5 652.9 653.9 638.0
Retailers 562.5 562.6 562.9 549.8
Autos/parts 186.8 187.2 187.1 180.6
Wholesalers 548.7 547.0 547.6 516.8
SALES Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'14
Total Business 1,302.5 1,329.5 1,331.2 1,306.3
Manufacturers 479.1 489.0 488.2 489.4
Retailers 389.7 393.2 393.2 379.0
Autos/parts 91.0 90.5 90.8 81.5
Wholesalers 433.7 447.4 449.8 437.9
Inventory-to- Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'14
Sales Ratio 1.35 1.33 1.33 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. business inventories +0.1 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.