US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
June 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
May April (Prev) May14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.1 -0.5 -0.4 0.4 Petroleum 1.1 -1.2 -0.7 3.0 Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 Food, Feed, Drink -0.8 -0.8 -0.7 2.9 Industrial Supplies 0.3 -1.6 -1.0 0.9 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7
May April (Prev) May14/13 ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -1.0 -1.0 0.5 Agricultural 0.5 1.5 1.4 1.6 Non-Agricultural 0.1 -1.4 -1.2 0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 1.9 1.7 1.8 Industrial Supplies -0.1 -3.8 -3.4 0.2 Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.4 0.3 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.3 0.3 -0.2
The department reported May price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.9 for imports and 133.6 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May import prices +0.2 pct
U.S. May export prices +0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.