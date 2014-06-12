US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
June 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
06/07/14 317,000 315,250 N/A N/A
05/31/14 313,000-R 310,500-R 2,614,000 2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0
04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 31 from 312,000
Four-Week Average: May 31 from 310,250
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.598 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 312,129 JUNE 7 WEEK FROM 264,133 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,423,492 MAY 31 WEEK FROM 2,394,378 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.