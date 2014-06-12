UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES April March April'14/13 Total Business 0.6 0.4 5.0 Manufacturers 0.4 0.2 2.8 Retailers 0.5 0.1 6.1 Autos/parts 1.2 UNCH 11.6 Wholesalers 1.1 1.1 6.7 SALES April March April'14/13 Total Business 0.7 1.1 5.4 Manufacturers 0.3 0.4 3.9 Retailers 0.6 1.5 4.7 Autos/parts 0.9 3.9 10.4 Wholesalers 1.3 1.6 7.8 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES April March April'13 Total Business 1,728.3 1,717.7 1,645.7 Manufacturers 645.8 643.4 628.1 Retailers 552.0 549.3 520.3 Autos/parts 180.9 178.8 162.1 Wholesalers 530.6 525.0 497.3 SALES April March April'13 Total Business 1,337.4 1,327.6 1,268.8 Manufacturers 497.6 496.0 479.0 Retailers 389.6 387.3 372.3 Autos/parts 87.6 86.9 79.4 Wholesalers 450.2 444.3 417.6 Inventory-to- April March April'13 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April business inventories +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources