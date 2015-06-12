PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 12 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
May April March May'15/14 Final demand 0.5 -0.4 0.2 -1.1 Exfood/energy 0.1 -0.2 0.2 0.6 Exfood/energy/trade -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.6 Final demand goods 1.3 -0.7 0.3 -4.3
Foods 0.8 -0.9 -0.8 -3.3
Energy 5.9 -2.9 1.5 -19.5
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.5 Final demand services unch -0.1 0.1 0.6
Trade 0.6 -0.8 -0.2 0.5
Transportation/warehousing -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -2.3
Extrade,transportation/warehousing -0.2 0.2 0.3 1.0 Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.8 Personal consumption 0.6 -0.3 0.3 -0.5
Goods 1.9 -0.8 0.5 -4.4
Services 0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.9
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.2
Exfood/energy/trade unch 0.1 0.4 1.2 Finished goods 1.5 -0.6 0.5 -3.0
Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 0.5 2.0
Private capital equipment 0.1 unch 0.5 1.3 Intermediate demand
Processed goods 1.0 -1.1 -0.1 -7.0
Exfood/energy -0.2 -0.5 -0.2 -3.0
Unprocessed goods 3.3 0.9 -1.7 -23.3
Exfood/energy(Y) -0.1 unch -2.3 -14.0
Services -0.5 0.5 0.2 1.3
Construction 1.0 0.1 unch 2.5 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -1.6 -2.7 -1.7 -17.7
Gasoline 17.0 -4.7 7.2 -31.3
Heating oil 11.5 -3.0 -1.9 -32.1
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.2 0.5 0.9 8.7
Passenger cars 0.4 -0.8 1.8 1.3
Light trucks 0.6 -0.1 2.2 3.3
Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch 3.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. May PPI, final demand +0.4 pct
U.S. May PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. May year-over-year PPI, final demand -1.1 pct
U.S. May year-over-year core PPI, final demand +0.7 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.