Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/07/13 292,000 321,250 N/A N/A
08/31/13 323,000 328,750-R 2,871,000 2.2
08/24/13 333,000-R 331,750-R 2,944,000-R 2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 24 from 332,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 31 from 328,500; Aug. 24 from 331,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 24 from 2,951,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
Oregon 1,085
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
California -4,988
Nevada -2,125
New York -1,259
Georgia -1,085
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 228,399 SEPT 7 WEEK FROM 268,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,569,200 AUG 31 WEEK FROM 2,744,030 PRIOR WEEK
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.