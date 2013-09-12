Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
(TXT}
Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 ALL IMPORTS unch 0.1 0.2 -0.4 Petroleum 0.8 2.7 3.2 1.9 Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 0.6 0.2 2.8 Industrial Supplies unch 0.4 0.9 -0.5 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 -0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.4 -0.5 -1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 unch
Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -1.1 Agricultural -4.3 -0.3 -0.3 -5.7 Non-Agricultural -0.1 -0.2 unch -0.6 Food, Feed, Drink -4.3 -0.4 -0.4 -6.9 Industrial Supplies 0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -1.9 Capital Goods -0.1 0.1 0.3 0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.6 unch 0.1 -1.5
The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.9 for imports and 131.9 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug import prices +0.4 pct
U.S. Aug export prices +0.1 pct
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.