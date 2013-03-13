March 13 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import
and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Feb Jan (Prev) Feb13/12
ALL IMPORTS 1.1 0.6 0.6 -0.3
Petroleum 5.2 3.0 2.9 -1.4
Nonpetroleum 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3
Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 -0.1 0.5 -0.8
Industrial Supplies 3.0 1.7 1.6 -0.7
Capital Goods -0.1 0.0 unch -0.4
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.0 0.1 0.1 1.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
Feb Jan (Prev) Feb13/12
ALL EXPORTS 0.8 0.3 0.3 1.5
Agricultural 2.0 -1.2 -1.3 13.4
Non-Agricultural 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.0
Food, Feed, Drink 1.7 -1.5 -1.5 14.6
Industrial Supplies 1.4 0.7 0.4 -0.9
Capital Goods 0.4 0.7 0.8 1.0
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.0
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.2 unch -0.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. import prices +0.5 pct
U.S. Feb. export prices +0.3 pct