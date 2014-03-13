GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
March 13 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/08/14 315,000 330,500 N/A N/A
03/01/14 324,000-R 336,750-R 2,855,000 2.2
02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000-R 2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000-R 2.3-R
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 1 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: March 1 from 336,500
Continued Claims: Feb. 22 from 2,907,000; Feb. 15 from 2,915,000
Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 15 from 2.2 percent
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 302,218 MARCH 8 WEEK FROM 317,832 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,285,703 MARCH 1 WEEK FROM 3,375,731 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, March 13 University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic has been named president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank, breaking the Fed's longstanding color barrier at the top of its network of regional institutions.