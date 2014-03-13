(TXT}

March 13 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Feb Jan Feb14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.9 0.4 -1.1 Petroleum 4.4 0.6 -2.6 Nonpetroleum 0.2 0.4 -0.6 Food, Feed, Drink -0.7 0.6 2.8 Industrial Supplies 3.1 0.7 -2.6 Capital Goods -0.2 0.1 -0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.8 0.2

Feb Jan Feb14/13 ALL EXPORTS 0.6 0.2 -1.3 Agricultural 1.7 -0.4 -6.0 Non-Agricultural 0.6 0.2 -0.7 Food, Feed, Drink 1.4 -0.5 -6.4 Industrial Supplies 1.6 0.3 -1.5 Capital Goods 0.2 0.2 0.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 0.2 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 -1.3

The department reported Feb price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.7 for imports and 133.3 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. import prices +0.4 pct

U.S. Feb. export prices +0.2 pct