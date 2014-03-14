March 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Feb Jan Feb'14/13 Final demand -0.1 0.2 0.9 Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 1.1 Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.1 N/A Final demand goods 0.4 0.4 0.6

Foods 0.6 1.0 0.6

Energy 0.5 0.3 -1.3

Exfood/energy 0.2 0.4 1.2 Final demand services -0.3 0.1 1.0

Trade -1.0 0.1 -0.1

Transportation/warehousing -0.2 -1.1 0.4

Extrade/transport./warehousing 0.1 0.1 1.7 Final demand construction 0.1 0.6 3.2 Personal consumption -0.2 0.3 0.9

Goods 0.4 0.7 1.3

Services -0.3 unch 0.9 Finished goods 0.4 0.6 1.3

Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 1.7

Private capital equipment 0.1 0.2 1.2 Intermediate demand/processed goods 0.7 0.6 unch

Exfood/energy 0.6 0.3 0.4 Intermediate demand/unprocessed goods 5.7 0.9 5.4

exfood/energy -0.7 1.4 -3.3 Services for intermediate demand 0.2 unch 1.2 Construction for intermediate demand 0.2 0.1 1.4 Selected components, final demand goods

Residential natgas 4.6 4.2 13.4

Gasoline -1.1 -1.3 -8.2

Heating oil -3.9 2.3 -4.3

Pharmaceutical preps 0.9 2.7 6.3

Passenger cars -0.2 0.5 0.1

Light trucks 0.1 0.1 2.0

Cigarettes unch unch 4.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb PPI final demand +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Feb PPI final demand year/year +1.2 pct

U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy year/year +1.4 pct

NOTES:

Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has transitioned from a State of Processing (SOP) to a Final Demand-Intermediate Demand (FD-ID) system for determining producer prices effective with the January 2014 Producer Price Index release. Unlike the SOP system, where indexes were composed only of goods prices, the FD-ID system includes services and construction prices.

Under the new system, the PPI finished goods category is equivalent to the PPI finished goods category under the prior methodology. Intermediate demand, processed goods is equivalent to intermediate materials under the old methodology, while Intermediate demand, unprocessed goods is equivalent to crude materials under the old system.