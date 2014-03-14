UPDATE 1-China home-buyers fret over prices, businesses more confident -c.bank surveys
* Official says PBOC advises banks to adjust mortgage policies (Adds details, quotes from PBOC official)
March 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Feb Jan Feb'14/13 Final demand -0.1 0.2 0.9 Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 1.1 Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.1 N/A Final demand goods 0.4 0.4 0.6
Foods 0.6 1.0 0.6
Energy 0.5 0.3 -1.3
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.4 1.2 Final demand services -0.3 0.1 1.0
Trade -1.0 0.1 -0.1
Transportation/warehousing -0.2 -1.1 0.4
Extrade/transport./warehousing 0.1 0.1 1.7 Final demand construction 0.1 0.6 3.2 Personal consumption -0.2 0.3 0.9
Goods 0.4 0.7 1.3
Services -0.3 unch 0.9 Finished goods 0.4 0.6 1.3
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 1.7
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.2 1.2 Intermediate demand/processed goods 0.7 0.6 unch
Exfood/energy 0.6 0.3 0.4 Intermediate demand/unprocessed goods 5.7 0.9 5.4
exfood/energy -0.7 1.4 -3.3 Services for intermediate demand 0.2 unch 1.2 Construction for intermediate demand 0.2 0.1 1.4 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natgas 4.6 4.2 13.4
Gasoline -1.1 -1.3 -8.2
Heating oil -3.9 2.3 -4.3
Pharmaceutical preps 0.9 2.7 6.3
Passenger cars -0.2 0.5 0.1
Light trucks 0.1 0.1 2.0
Cigarettes unch unch 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb PPI final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand year/year +1.2 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy year/year +1.4 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has transitioned from a State of Processing (SOP) to a Final Demand-Intermediate Demand (FD-ID) system for determining producer prices effective with the January 2014 Producer Price Index release. Unlike the SOP system, where indexes were composed only of goods prices, the FD-ID system includes services and construction prices.
Under the new system, the PPI finished goods category is equivalent to the PPI finished goods category under the prior methodology. Intermediate demand, processed goods is equivalent to intermediate materials under the old methodology, while Intermediate demand, unprocessed goods is equivalent to crude materials under the old system.
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.