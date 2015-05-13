BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
May 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES March Feb (Prev) March'15/14 Total Business 0.1 0.2 0.3 2.9 Manufacturers -0.2 UNCH 0.1 0.9 Retailers 0.3 0.5 0.4 3.2 Autos/parts 0.6 0.4 0.3 5.7 Wholesalers 0.1 0.2 0.3 5.1 SALES March Feb (Prev) March'15/14 Total Business 0.4 -0.2 UNCH -2.1 Manufacturers 0.5 0.4 0.7 -2.8 Retailers 1.2 -0.6 -0.5 0.9 Autos/parts 2.9 -2.2 -2.1 6.2 Wholesalers -0.2 -0.6 -0.2 -4.0 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES March Feb (Prev) March'14 Total Business 1,786.2 1,784.9 1,790.2 1,735.2 Manufacturers 649.1 650.3 651.0 643.4 Retailers 562.6 561.0 565.2 545.2 Autos/parts 186.1 185.0 187.4 176.0 Wholesalers 574.5 573.7 574.0 546.6 SALES March Feb (Prev) March'14 Total Business 1,309.7 1,303.8 1,313.1 1,338.4 Manufacturers 482.2 479.9 481.3 496.0 Retailers 385.9 381.4 387.5 382.4 Autos/parts 90.1 87.5 89.2 84.8 Wholesalers 441.6 442.5 444.2 460.1 Inventory-to- March Feb (Prev) March'14 Sales Ratio 1.36 1.37 1.36 1.30
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders