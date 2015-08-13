Aug 13 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/08/15 274,000 266,250 N/A
N/A
08/01/15 269,000-R 268,000-R 2,273,000
1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000-R
1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000-R
1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000
1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000
1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000
1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 1 from 270,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 1 from 268,250
Continued Claims: July 25 from 2,255,000; July 18 from
2,269,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 270,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.247 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 239,899 AUG 8
WEEK FROM 224,104 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,204,679 AUG 1 WEEK
FROM 2,214,915 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available