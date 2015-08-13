Aug 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'15/14 Total Business 0.8 0.3 0.3 3.0 Manufacturers 0.6 0.1 UNCH -0.1 Retailers 0.9 0.2 UNCH 4.1 Autos/parts 1.4 UNCH -0.2 5.9 Wholesalers 0.9 0.6 0.8 5.4 SALES June May (Prev) June'15/14 Total Business 0.2 0.4 0.4 -2.5 Manufacturers 0.5 -0.2 -0.1 -3.9 Retailers -0.1 1.3 1.1 1.0 Autos/parts -1.5 1.9 1.8 5.9 Wholesalers 0.1 0.2 0.3 -3.8 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'14 Total Business 1,812.5 1,798.2 1,797.8 1,760.3 Manufacturers 653.6 650.0 649.7 654.3 Retailers 572.7 567.5 566.3 550.1 Autos/parts 190.7 188.1 187.6 180.2 Wholesalers 586.2 580.7 581.9 556.0 SALES June May (Prev) June'14 Total Business 1,325.5 1,323.0 1,323.6 1,359.0 Manufacturers 483.5 481.3 482.1 503.2 Retailers 392.0 392.3 391.6 388.2 Autos/parts 91.5 92.8 92.8 86.4 Wholesalers 449.9 449.3 449.8 467.6 Inventory-to- June May (Prev) June'14 Sales Ratio 1.37 1.36 1.36 1.30

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.