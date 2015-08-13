UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'15/14 Total Business 0.8 0.3 0.3 3.0 Manufacturers 0.6 0.1 UNCH -0.1 Retailers 0.9 0.2 UNCH 4.1 Autos/parts 1.4 UNCH -0.2 5.9 Wholesalers 0.9 0.6 0.8 5.4 SALES June May (Prev) June'15/14 Total Business 0.2 0.4 0.4 -2.5 Manufacturers 0.5 -0.2 -0.1 -3.9 Retailers -0.1 1.3 1.1 1.0 Autos/parts -1.5 1.9 1.8 5.9 Wholesalers 0.1 0.2 0.3 -3.8 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'14 Total Business 1,812.5 1,798.2 1,797.8 1,760.3 Manufacturers 653.6 650.0 649.7 654.3 Retailers 572.7 567.5 566.3 550.1 Autos/parts 190.7 188.1 187.6 180.2 Wholesalers 586.2 580.7 581.9 556.0 SALES June May (Prev) June'14 Total Business 1,325.5 1,323.0 1,323.6 1,359.0 Manufacturers 483.5 481.3 482.1 503.2 Retailers 392.0 392.3 391.6 388.2 Autos/parts 91.5 92.8 92.8 86.4 Wholesalers 449.9 449.3 449.8 467.6 Inventory-to- June May (Prev) June'14 Sales Ratio 1.37 1.36 1.36 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.