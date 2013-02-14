Feb 14 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/09/13 341,000 352,500 N/A N/A
02/02/13 368,000-R 351,000-R 3,114,000 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000-R 2.5
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5
01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5
12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Feb. 2 from 366,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 2 from 350,500
Continued Claims: Jan. 26 from 3,224,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 2, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 11,784
Texas 2,071
New York 2,066
Florida 2,050
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 2, the latest period for
which data are available:
North Carolina -2,681
Tennessee -2,003
Alabama -1,248
Michigan -1,011
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 359,428 FEB 9 WEEK FROM 388,442
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,640,033 FEB 2 WEEK FROM 3,743,414
PRIOR WEEK