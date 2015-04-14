UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'15/14 Total Business 0.3 UNCH UNCH 3.3 Manufacturers 0.1 -0.4 -0.4 1.3 Retailers 0.4 UNCH UNCH 2.8 Autos/parts 0.3 -0.3 -0.2 4.2 Wholesalers 0.3 0.4 0.3 6.1 SALES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'15/14 Total Business UNCH -2.3 -2.0 -1.2 Manufacturers 0.7 -2.3 -2.0 -2.6 Retailers -0.5 -0.9 -0.9 1.1 Autos/parts -2.1 0.7 0.5 6.1 Wholesalers -0.2 -3.6 -3.1 -1.5 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Total Business 1,790.2 1,785.3 1,761.7 1,733.1 Manufacturers 651.0 650.1 650.5 642.4 Retailers 565.2 562.8 562.5 549.7 Autos/parts 187.4 186.7 186.8 179.7 Wholesalers 574.0 572.5 548.7 541.0 SALES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Total Business 1,313.1 1,312.5 1,302.5 1,328.6 Manufacturers 481.3 477.8 479.1 494.2 Retailers 387.5 389.7 389.7 383.5 Autos/parts 89.2 91.1 91.0 84.1 Wholesalers 444.2 445.0 433.7 451.0 Inventory-to- Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Sales Ratio 1.36 1.36 1.35 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb business inventories +0.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.