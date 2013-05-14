May 14 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import
and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
April March (Prev) April13/12
ALL IMPORTS -0.5 -0.2 -0.5 -2.6
Petroleum -1.9 -0.6 -1.9 -9.5
Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3
Food, Feed, Drink -0.5 1.6 1.3 -0.9
Industrial Supplies -1.3 -0.5 -1.3 -6.5
Capital Goods -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.6
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 unch
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.2 -0.2 0.3
April March (Prev) April13/12
ALL EXPORTS -0.7 -0.5 -0.4 -0.9
Agricultural -2.2 -1.9 -1.8 4.2
Non-Agricultural -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 -1.5
Food, Feed, Drink -2.4 -2.0 -1.8 4.3
Industrial Supplies -0.9 -0.7 -0.5 -4.1
Capital Goods -0.2 unch unch 0.6
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch 0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.8
The department reported April price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 140.3 for imports and 133.5 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April import prices -0.5 pct
U.S. April export prices -0.2 pct