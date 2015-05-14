May 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
April March Feb
April'15/14
Final demand -0.4 0.2 -0.5
-1.3
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 -0.5
0.8
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.2 unch
0.7
Final demand goods -0.7 0.3 -0.4
-5.5
Foods -0.9 -0.8 -1.6
-4.2
Energy -2.9 1.5 unch
-24.0
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.1
0.3
Final demand services -0.1 0.1 -0.5
0.9
Trade -0.8 -0.2 -1.5
1.0
Transportation/warehousing -0.1 -0.2 -1.5
-1.9
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.2 0.3 0.3
1.2
Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1
1.7
Personal consumption -0.3 0.3 -0.4
-0.8
Goods -0.8 0.5 -0.2
-6.2
Services -0.1 0.2 -0.5
1.2
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.4
1.4
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.4 unch
1.3
Finished goods -0.6 0.5 -0.1
-4.4
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 0.1
2.0
Private capital equipment unch 0.5 0.1
1.3
Intermediate demand
Processed goods -1.1 -0.1 -0.6
-7.8
Exfood/energy -0.5 -0.2 -0.4
-2.9
Unprocessed goods 0.9 -1.7 -3.9
-26.6
Exfood/energy(Y) unch -2.3 -5.2
-14.1
Services 0.5 0.2 0.1
1.8
Construction 0.1 unch 0.2
1.6
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -2.7 -1.7 -2.1
-16.4
Gasoline -4.7 7.2 1.5
-41.4
Heating oil -3.0 -1.9 9.9
-39.7
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.5 0.9 0.2
8.1
Passenger cars -0.8 1.8 -0.8
1.4
Light trucks -0.1 2.2 0.5
2.7
Cigarettes(1) unch unch -0.1
4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. April PPI, final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. April PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. April year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.8 pct
U.S. April year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.1 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted