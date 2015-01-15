Jan 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
01/10/15 316,000 298,000 N/A
N/A
01/03/15 297,000-R 291,250-R 2,424,000
1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,475,000-R
1.9-R
12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000-R
1.8
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,407,000
1.8
12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000
1.8
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000
1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 3 from 294,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 3 from 290,500
Continued Claims: Dec. 27 from 2,452,000; Dec. 20 from
2,351,000
Insured unemployment rate: Dec. 27 from 1.8 percent
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 291,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 528,476 JAN 10
WEEK FROM 428,816 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,983,695 JAN 3 WEEK
FROM 2,784,141 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available