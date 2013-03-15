BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 All Items 0.7 UNCH UNCH 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.0 Energy 5.4 -1.7 -0.8 2.3 Food and Beverages 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.6 Food 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.166 230.280 229.601 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.7 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.8 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.1 -0.2 -0.5 Apparel -0.1 0.8 0.1 2.4 Transportation 3.0 -0.9 -0.4 2.4 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 New Vehicles -0.3 0.1 0.2 1.1 Gasoline 9.1 -3.0 -1.9 3.3 Medical Care 0.2 0.1 0.2 3.1 Prescription drugs -0.3 UNCH -0.5 0.8 Recreation-V 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.9 Education/Communication-V 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.7 Tobacco -0.2 0.5 0.5 2.1 Commodities 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 1.2 Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -0.3 1.1 0.8 3.6 CPI-W 0.8 UNCH UNCH 1.9
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Feb Jan Prev Feb13/12
-0.2 -0.2 0.1 -0.2
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb CPI +0.5 pct
U.S. Feb CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Feb CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. Feb CPI unadjusted index level 232.10
NOTES:
N/A-not available
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes