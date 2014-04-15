April 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer
Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb March14/13
All Items 0.2 0.1 1.5
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 1.7
Energy -0.1 -0.5 0.4
Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 1.7
Food 0.4 0.4 1.7
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.293 234.781
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb March14/13
Housing 0.4 0.2 2.8
Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.7
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 2.9
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 2.6
Housing Fuels/Utilities 1.5 0.9 6.8
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.4 -1.5
Apparel 0.3 -0.3 0.5
Transportation -0.4 -0.4 -1.2
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.2 UNCH 0.1
New Vehicles UNCH 0.1 0.2
Gasoline -1.7 -1.7 -4.7
Medical Care 0.2 0.3 2.2
Prescription drugs -0.2 0.9 2.1
Recreation-V -0.1 0.1 0.3
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 1.1
Tobacco 0.1 -0.1 3.7
Commodities -0.1 -0.1 -0.2
Services 0.4 0.2 2.7
Airline Fares 0.5 1.3 -4.1
CPI-W 0.2 unch 1.4
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar14/13
0.3 unch unch 0.5
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March CPI +0.1 pct
U.S. March CPI year-over-year +1.4 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 236.06
NOTES:
N/A-not available