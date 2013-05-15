May 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
April March April13/12 Feb
Finished Goods -0.7 -0.6 0.6 0.7
Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.2 1.7 0.2
Consumer Foods -0.8 0.8 2.3 -0.5
Energy Goods -2.5 -3.4 -3.5 3.0
Finished Goods Index(X) 196.0 196.6 N/A
Residential NatGas(W) 4.5 2.1 10.4 -0.4
Gasoline -6.0 -6.8 -9.0 7.2
Heating Oil -8.8 -7.9 -11.7 9.7
Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 4.3 0.1
Passenger Cars -0.2 0.2 -0.2 0.3
Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1
Pharmaceutical Preps 0.6 0.4 7.5 0.2
Intermediate Goods -0.6 -0.9 -1.0 1.3
Less Food, Energy -0.2 0.2 -0.2 0.7
Manufact Materials -0.6 -0.1 -1.8 1.2
Construction Materials unch 0.3 2.2 0.3
Intermed.Energy Goods -2.1 -4.7 -4.7 3.6
Crude Goods -0.4 -2.5 3.1 -0.3
Less Food, Energy(Y) -2.8 0.9 -5.9 -1.7
Food/Feedstuffs -2.6 1.9 5.7 -2.1
Nonfood Materials 1.0 -5.2 1.6 0.8
Energy Materials(Z) 3.7 -8.5 7.6 2.2
Petroleum(X) -0.6 -14.1 -7.0 6.3
W-1990=100
X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum
Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. April producer prices -0.6 pct
U.S. April year-over-year producer prices +0.8 pct
U.S. April producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. April year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct