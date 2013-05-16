BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering
* Discovery Communications Inc says its unit has commenced an underwritten public offering of a new series of senior notes due 2024
May 16 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/11/13 360,000 339,250 N/A N/A
05/04/13 328,000-R 338,000-R 3,009,000 2.3
04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000-R 2.3
04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3
04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3
04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4
03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 4 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: May 4 from 336,750
Continued Claims: April 27 from 3,005,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest period for which data are available:
Georgia 2,212
New Mexico 1,539
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest period for which data are available:
Connecticut -1,434
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.000 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 318,203 MAY 11 WEEK FROM 302,767 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,876,202 MAY 4 WEEK FROM 2,971,056 PRIOR WEEK
