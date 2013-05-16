May 16 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/11/13 360,000 339,250 N/A N/A

05/04/13 328,000-R 338,000-R 3,009,000 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000-R 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3

04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3

04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4

03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 4 from 323,000

Four-Week Average: May 4 from 336,750

Continued Claims: April 27 from 3,005,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest period for which data are available:

Georgia 2,212

New Mexico 1,539

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest period for which data are available:

Connecticut -1,434

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.000 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 318,203 MAY 11 WEEK FROM 302,767 PRIOR WEEK