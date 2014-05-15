FOREX-Dollar near 4-mth low vs yen as Treasury yields, stocks slide
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
May 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Apr Mar Apr14/13
All Items 0.3 0.2 2.0
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 1.8
Energy 0.3 -0.1 3.3
Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 1.8
Food 0.4 0.4 1.9
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.072 236.293
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Apr Mar Apr14/13
Housing unch 0.4 2.5
Shelter 0.2 0.3 2.8
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.1
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 2.6
Housing Fuels/Utilities -1.6 1.5 4.2
Household Furnishings/Operations unch -0.1 -1.4
Apparel unch 0.3 0.6
Transportation 1.1 -0.4 1.5
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 0.2 0.2
New Vehicles 0.3 unch 0.4
Gasoline 2.3 -1.7 2.4
Medical Care 0.3 0.2 2.4
Prescription drugs 0.3 -0.2 2.4
Recreation-V 0.2 -0.1 0.6
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 1.5
Tobacco 0.1 0.1 3.1
Commodities 0.4 -0.1 0.9
Services 0.1 0.4 2.7
Airline Fares 2.6 0.5 -0.2
CPI-W 0.3 0.2 2.0
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Apr Mar Prev Apr14/13
-0.3 0.5 0.3 0.2
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. April CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. April CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. April CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. April CPI unadjusted index level 237.10
NOTES:
N/A-not available
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch