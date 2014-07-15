July 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'14/13 Total Business 0.5 0.6 0.4 5.6 Manufacturers 0.8 0.5 0.7 3.8 Retailers 0.2 0.5 UNCH 5.7 Autos/parts 0.6 1.2 -0.3 10.7 Wholesalers 0.5 1.0 0.5 7.9 SALES May April (Prev) May'14/13 Total Business 0.4 0.8 0.8 4.6 Manufacturers 0.1 0.4 0.9 2.9 Retailers 0.4 0.7 0.7 4.5 Autos/parts 0.8 0.8 2.5 9.6 Wholesalers 0.7 1.3 0.7 6.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'13 Total Business 1,737.4 1,728.5 1,715.6 1,645.1 Manufacturers 651.5 646.5 642.1 627.6 Retailers 553.2 552.0 555.3 523.6 Autos/parts 181.9 180.9 181.3 164.3 Wholesalers 532.7 530.1 518.3 493.9 SALES May April (Prev) May'13 Total Business 1,343.3 1,338.3 1,311.8 1,284.5 Manufacturers 498.3 497.9 493.5 484.3 Retailers 391.8 390.1 382.2 375.0 Autos/parts 88.2 87.5 81.6 80.5 Wholesalers 453.2 450.2 436.1 425.2 Inventory-to- May April (Prev) May'13 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.31 1.28

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May business inventories +0.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.