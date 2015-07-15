July 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
June May April
June'15/14
Final demand 0.4 0.5 -0.4
-0.7
Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 -0.2
0.8
Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 -0.1 0.1
0.7
Final demand goods 0.7 1.3 -0.7
-3.7
Foods 0.6 0.8 -0.9
-3.0
Energy 2.4 5.9 -2.9
-17.9
Exfood/energy 0.4 0.2 -0.1
0.6
Final demand services 0.3 unch -0.1
0.8
Trade 0.2 0.6 -0.8
1.3
Transportation/warehousing 0.6 -0.1 -0.1
-2.2
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.2 -0.2 0.2
1.0
Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1
1.8
Personal consumption 0.5 0.6 -0.3
-0.1
Goods 1.2 1.9 -0.8
-3.8
Services 0.2 0.1 -0.1
1.2
Finished goods 0.9 1.5 -0.6
-2.6
Exfood/energy 0.4 0.3 0.1
2.3
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 unch
1.3
Intermediate demand
Processed goods 0.7 1.0 -1.1
-6.3
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.2 -0.5
-2.8
Unprocessed goods 1.2 3.3 0.9
-21.7
Exfood/energy(Y) 0.3 -0.1 unch
-12.2
Services 0.4 -0.5 0.5
1.6
Construction 0.2 1.0 0.1
2.4
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas 3.1 -1.6 -2.7
-13.2
Gasoline 4.3 17.0 -4.7
-30.3
Heating oil -0.6 11.5 -3.0
-31.0
Pharmaceutical preparations 2.5 1.2 0.5
10.3
Passenger cars -0.2 0.4 -0.8
1.1
Light trucks 0.2 0.6 -0.1
3.8
Cigarettes(1) 2.6 unch unch
5.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. June PPI, final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. June PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. June year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.9 pct
U.S. June year-over-year core PPI, final demand +0.7 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted