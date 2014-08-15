UPDATE 1-HSBC appoints insurer AIA's Tucker as chairman
HONG KONG, March 13 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
Aug 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
July June May July'14/13 Final demand 0.1 0.4 -0.2 1.7 Exfood/energy 0.2 0.2 -0.1 1.6 Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 0.2 unch N/A Final demand goods unch 0.5 -0.2 2.0
Foods 0.4 -0.2 -0.2 3.7
Energy -0.6 2.1 -0.2 2.5
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.1 unch 1.5 Final demand services 0.1 0.3 -0.2 1.6
Trade 0.2 0.2 -0.5 1.0
Transportation/warehousing 0.5 0.3 0.9 2.7
Extrade,transportation/warehousing unch 0.3 -0.1 1.7 Final demand construction 0.5 0.1 0.1 3.3 Personal consumption 0.2 0.5 -0.2 2.1
Goods 0.1 0.9 -0.1 3.4
Services 0.2 0.3 -0.2 1.8
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.3 N/A N/A
Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 0.2 N/A N/A Finished goods 0.1 0.7 -0.1 2.9
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.8
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand
Processed goods 0.1 0.4 -0.1 1.6
Exfood/energy 0.3 0.1 -0.2 1.2
Unprocessed goods -2.7 -0.9 unch 0.9
Exfood/energy(Y) unch -1.1 -0.7 0.3
Services 0.3 0.6 -0.4 1.7
Construction 0.3 0.3 0.3 2.4 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -1.3 -3.0 0.4 9.7
Gasoline -2.1 6.4 -0.9 0.4
Heating oil 0.1 -2.2 0.7 -4.2
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.0 1.4 -0.9 6.0
Passenger cars -0.3 0.1 0.5 1.0
Light trucks 0.6 -0.1 -0.4 2.7
Cigarettes(1) unch 0.5 1.5 6.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. July PPI, final demand +0.1 pct
U.S. July PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.2 pct
U.S. July year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
U.S. July year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.6 pct
NOTES:
The July report introduces additional components to Personal Consumption.
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Monday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.5 percent increase. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 8.2 percent in January, versus the
TOKYO, March 13 Japanese wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in the year to February, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services follows a 0.5 percent annual increase in January. Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier. Domestic final goods prices, wh