Oct 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
Sept Aug July
Sept'14/13
Final demand -0.1 unch 0.1
1.6
Exfood/energy unch 0.1 0.2
1.6
Exfood/energy/trade -0.1 0.2 0.2
1.7
Final demand goods -0.2 -0.3 unch
1.5
Foods -0.7 -0.5 0.4
3.7
Energy -0.7 -1.5 -0.6
-0.7
Exfood/energy 0.2 unch 0.2
1.8
Final demand services -0.1 0.3 0.1
1.6
Trade unch unch 0.2
1.3
Transportation/warehousing -0.2 0.3 0.5
2.9
Extrade,transportation/warehousing -0.1 0.3 unch
1.6
Final demand construction unch unch 0.5
3.0
Personal consumption -0.2 0.1 0.2
1.9
Goods -0.3 -0.5 0.1
2.4
Services -0.2 0.3 0.2
1.8
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.3 0.2
N/A
Exfood/energy/trade -0.1 0.3 0.2
N/A
Finished goods -0.2 -0.3 0.1
2.2
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.1 0.1
2.1
Private capital equipment 0.1 unch 0.1
1.3
Intermediate demand
Processed goods 0.1 -0.3 0.1
1.3
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.2 0.3
1.6
Unprocessed goods 0.6 -3.3 -2.7
-0.2
Exfood/energy(Y) 0.5 -0.7 unch
1.4
Services unch 0.2 0.3
1.5
Construction 0.2 0.3 0.3
2.4
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas 1.1 -4.5 -1.3
6.2
Gasoline -2.6 -1.4 -2.1
-4.7
Heating oil 2.9 -5.7 0.1
-6.8
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.2 0.3 1.0
8.8
Passenger cars -0.2 -0.2 -0.3
0.7
Light trucks 0.2 -0.1 0.6
2.4
Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch
6.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Sept. PPI, final demand +0.1 pct
U.S. Sept. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Sept. year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
U.S. Sept. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted