EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken on U.S. rate hike bets

SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik