Jan 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Dec Nov Oct
Dec14/13
All Items -0.4 -0.3 UNCH
0.8
Excluding Food/Energy UNCH 0.1 0.2
1.6
Energy -4.7 -3.8 -1.9
-10.6
Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 0.1
3.3
Food 0.3 0.2 0.1
3.4
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.812 236.151 237.433
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Dec Nov Oct
Dec14/13
Housing 0.2 0.2 0.2
2.5
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2
2.9
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2
3.4
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2
2.6
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.6 -0.1 -0.1
3.0
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 -0.2 0.4
-0.9
Apparel -1.2 -1.1 -0.2
-2.0
Transportation -3.0 -2.0 -0.7
-6.2
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.4 UNCH
-0.9
New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2
0.5
Gasoline -9.4 -6.6 -3.0
-21.0
Medical Care 0.5 0.4 0.2
3.0
Prescription drugs 0.9 0.6 0.7
6.4
Recreation-V UNCH -0.2 0.2
UNCH
Education/Communication-V -0.1 -0.1 -0.2
0.4
Tobacco 0.8 UNCH 0.6
3.0
Commodities -1.2 -1.0 -0.4
-2.0
Services 0.2 0.2 0.2
2.5
Airline Fares -5.0 1.4 2.4
-4.7
CPI-W -0.5 -0.4 -0.1
0.2
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec14/13
0.2 0.8 0.9 1.9
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. CPI -0.4 pct
U.S. Dec. CPI year-over-year +0.7 pct
U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Dec. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Dec. CPI unadjusted index level 234.70
NOTES:
N/A-not available